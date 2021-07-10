Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,607 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,042,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,195.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.92 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

