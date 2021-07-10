Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 259 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $290.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.96. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

