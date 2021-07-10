Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

