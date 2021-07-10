Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

