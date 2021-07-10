Head-To-Head Analysis: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 12.94 -$57.99 million $0.19 110.16 Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.36 -$229.71 million N/A N/A

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brigham Minerals and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.55%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -41.33% 1.72% 1.37% Battalion Oil -241.40% -1.24% -0.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Battalion Oil on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.