HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 536,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,243 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.65% of HealthEquity worth $36,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of HQY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

