Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.17

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $144.09 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036063 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00264908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038004 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006168 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,269,556 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

