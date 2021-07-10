Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 4,265 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $215.25 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

