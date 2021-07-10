Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post sales of $186.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $752.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $749.06 million to $757.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $790.87 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $818.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,110. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

