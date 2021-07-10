Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $572,082.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00161287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,154.72 or 1.00088928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00938778 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,829,902 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.