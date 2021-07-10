Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,650,417 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of OPKO Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $17,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,184. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.76. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.