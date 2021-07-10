Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.21. 5,543,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.86. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

