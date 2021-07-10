Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,323,000 after buying an additional 6,389,816 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,746,000 after buying an additional 4,397,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,902,000 after buying an additional 3,684,170 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,592,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

