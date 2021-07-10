Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 264,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 922,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.