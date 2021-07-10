Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 151,123 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 151,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 953,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,714. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.