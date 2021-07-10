Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $21.74 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,742,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $12.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,719.34. 3,748,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,759.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,350.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

