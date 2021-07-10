Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition comprises 8.4% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $332,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.92. 563,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,579. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

