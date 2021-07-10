Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.21. Herc posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

NYSE:HRI traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.69. 179,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,715. Herc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.15.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

