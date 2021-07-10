Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $14.02 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,129 shares of company stock worth $36,815. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

