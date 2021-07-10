Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE HT opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $404.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

