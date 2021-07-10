Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.33

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The company has a market cap of $762.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

