Homeros Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $24.19 million and $5.02 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.00872586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.