Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.