Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,333 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZON opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

