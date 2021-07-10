Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $2,971,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,614 shares of company stock valued at $23,807,045 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.29. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

