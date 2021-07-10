HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

HOCPY opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $94.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

