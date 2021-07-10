HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 477,217 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $69,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $79.56. 35,200,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,928,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.