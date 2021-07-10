HRT Financial LP Takes $35.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.85. 1,507,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,490. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $173.76 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

