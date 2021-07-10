HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 381,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,587,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Discovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 160,348 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Discovery by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Discovery by 8,151.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $29.30. 4,001,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,797,188. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.