HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 600 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 414.10 ($5.41) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 437.88.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.