Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) vs. KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Financial Survey

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hubbell and KULR Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell 0 2 2 0 2.50 KULR Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hubbell presently has a consensus price target of $177.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Hubbell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hubbell is more favorable than KULR Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hubbell and KULR Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell $4.19 billion 2.46 $351.20 million $7.58 25.00 KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 362.67 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hubbell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hubbell and KULR Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell 8.48% 20.42% 8.23% KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hubbell beats KULR Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; and special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers. The Utility Solution segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction, water utility, transportation industries. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. It serves electrical transportation, 5G mobile computing, cloud computing, and space exploration and communications markets, as well as lithium-ion battery, energy storage, and battery transportation market. The company was formerly known as KT High-Tech Marketing Inc. and changed its name to KULR Technology Group, Inc. in August 2018. KULR Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Campbell, California.

