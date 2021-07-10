Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

