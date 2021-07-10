Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $36,065,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,428,000. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 387.8% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 124,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 98,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $206.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.45.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

