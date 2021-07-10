Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.89 ($0.05). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05), with a volume of 21,483,507 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

