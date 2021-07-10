HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $30.69 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.20 or 1.00113106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00042815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.43 or 0.01262781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00391109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00384158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006163 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004769 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

