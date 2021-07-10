HyperCash (HC) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $31.09 million and $2.49 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,735.40 or 0.99781367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039752 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.14 or 0.01298859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00389629 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00377732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006223 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004688 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

