I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Increased to $102.98 by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at China Renaissance Securities from $78.91 to $102.98 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

IMAB stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.32. I-Mab has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at $13,913,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in I-Mab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 981.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $7,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

