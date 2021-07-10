I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Increased to $102.98 by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at China Renaissance Securities from $78.91 to $102.98 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.
IMAB stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.32. I-Mab has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.75.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
