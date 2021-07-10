Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $13,088.64 on Top Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $13,088.64 or 0.38917279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $18,308.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00114319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00161748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.96 or 1.00285430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00949558 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.