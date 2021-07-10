Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $3.97 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $211,948.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00011842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00162321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,571.33 or 1.00036672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.00952755 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,548 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.