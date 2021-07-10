Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Immunome has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lefenfeld purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $193,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $229,390 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $4,033,000. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

