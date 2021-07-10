Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Immunovant by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 84,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

