Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.08.

IMO opened at C$36.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.11. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$26.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.82.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

