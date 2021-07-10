Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.08.
IMO opened at C$36.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.11. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$26.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.82.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
