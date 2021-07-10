Impleum Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Impleum has a total market cap of $70,898.20 and approximately $198.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,103,991 coins and its circulating supply is 9,997,045 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.