Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.35. 17,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 24,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Indonesia Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial raised Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indonesia Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

