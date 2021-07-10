Indorse Token (IND) Achieves Market Cap of $435,023.17

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $435,023.17 and $769.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.29 or 0.00880232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.