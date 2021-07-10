Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4249 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40.

Industrias Bachoco has decreased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years. Industrias Bachoco has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrias Bachoco to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBA shares. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

