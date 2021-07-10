Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report sales of $390,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,510. The company has a market capitalization of $262.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

