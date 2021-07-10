ING Groep Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,368 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.
NYSE:ING opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
