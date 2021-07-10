ING Groep Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,368 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

