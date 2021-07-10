Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

