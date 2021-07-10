Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires 1,647 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 515.20 ($6.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 514.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

